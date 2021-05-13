CORRECTION: Norfolk police now say letters from collection service not a scam; notices tied to parking tickets

Officers originally said the letters from CCS Collections were fraudulent. In fact, Norfolk's parking division uses the company to collect past due citations.

NORFOLK, Va. — Friday morning, the Norfolk Police Department said what it initially thought was a scam related to street cleaning, in fact, was legitimate.

The department first said Thursday that letters sent to people by CCS Collection Services were fraudulent. The letters state people owe overdue payments to the City of Norfolk for street cleaning.

Police initially urged people to contact the FBI if they received one of the letters. A day later, that all changed.

"The City of Norfolk’s Parking Division uses CCS Collections headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana to notify and collect past due parking citations," the city website reads. "Per City Code, citizens have 30 days to pay or appeal a parking citation. CCS Collections sends letters after 30 days for any unpaid citations and fees."

The department apologized for any confusion it may have cause with its initial alert about the letters.