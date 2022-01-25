City of Norfolk seeks public input for American Rescue Plan funding use

If you're a resident who has important ideas, there are several ways you can make your voice heard.

The city of Norfolk was given $154.1 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and leaders are seeking community input on how the money should be spent.

If you're a resident who has ideas, there are a few ways you can make your voice heard.

There are several drop-boxes across the city where you can submit your thoughts. These boxes are at the following locations:

Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library

Jordan- Newby Anchor Branch Library

Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library

Berkley Recreation Center

East Ocean View Recreation Center

Lambert's Point Community Center

Norview Community Center

Huntersville Multi-Service Center

Calvert Square Envision Center

People First Office

You can also submit feedback online by clicking here or by e-mailing your thoughts to ARPACommunication@norfolk.gov.

You can see what the community is saying by clicking here to view a Public Engagement Dashboard. That's updated daily.

Norfolk City Council members Andria McClellan and Danica Royster will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting to discuss ARPA funds on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. That's a Thursday.

If you want to attend and speak at the virtual meeting, please register with the Clerk’s office no later than 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 by calling 757-664-4253 or emailing ccouncil@norfolk.gov.