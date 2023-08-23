High demand, enrollment prompt NSU administrators to house some students in hotels

The fall semester at Norfolk State University kicks off with approximately 6,000 admitted students. Housing wise, there is only space on campus for roughly 3,000.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of students who attend Norfolk State University (NSU), mainly upperclassmen, are staying in hotels instead of dormitories.

A lack of space in residence halls coupled with high demand for on-campus housing prompted the move. On top of that, administrators said more people are enrolling.

13News Now spoke with students who shared mixed feelings about the hotel option.

Monday marked the beginning of senior year for Jassir Boothe. “It’s 50/50. I like the hotel because I’m in a room by myself," he said.

However, Boothe also shared his longing for the full on-campus experience. "It's more convenient because I’m in band, too, the marching band," he added.

Boothe is among 300 to 400 NSU students housed in a local hotel. He said he is eager to move on campus, if there is space in the spring.

Meanwhile, freshman Trevon Alderson is among the roughly 3,000 students staying in a traditional dorm.

“I’d rather be on campus, instead of coming back and forth," said Alderson.

Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Leonard Brown attributed the surging interest for on-campus housing, in part, to a 16% enrollment increase among first-year students and higher student retention rates.

University leaders are using rooms spread across three local hotels to meet the demand.

“One of those hotels, we expect just to be temporary while we rearrange students. The other two hotels may be a bit longer in terms of how long we house students there," said Brown. “We’re working as hard as we can to provide the safety, the transportation, the support that students need, who are at these hotels."

When asked for a response to people who believe NSU should cap the number of admitted students to limit off-campus housing, Brown explained that would play against of the university's mission to help as many students as possible who are interested in a “transformative education.”

“If we are able to house students off-campus, but it will give them that opportunity then I believe it is our responsibility to do that," Brown added.

He also addressed posts circulating on social media, which allege students have to stay in tents. Brown said those claims are false.