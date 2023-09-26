Tidewater Wooden Boat Workshop hosting open house, silent auction

The workshop teaches Hampton Roads youth STEM and life skills by building wooden boats and other nautical activities.

NORFOLK, Va. — An organization is bringing opportunities for youth to learn woodworking and other STEM skills to Hampton Roads.

The Tidewater Wooden Boat Workshop (TWBW) teaches Hampton Roads youth STEM and life skills by building wooden boats and other nautical activities. All youth programs offered are free of cost.

The organization's open house on Saturday at their 910 Ballentine Boulevard location in Norfolk is an opportunity for people to come through and see the work that their young boatbuilders have created. There will be "food, silent auction and fun activities for the whole family."