Norfolk unveils plans for redevelopment of former Greenies site in Ocean View

Norfolk unveiled its new "vision" for a two-phase redevelopment plan that will replace where the former Greenies used to stand

The restaurant--at 196 W. Ocean View Avenue--was a popular go-to place for locals until the city purchased it in 2018.

The building was demolished and plans are in place for phase 1 to bring that area back to public use with a new beach access point and parking lot.

In addition, phase 1 will also:

establish a dune line to provide coastal protection and reduce flooding

extend the walkway at Ocean View Park and make it ADA accesible

a space for food trucks will be added connecting to the new parking lot

a proposed turf area will be installed that can be programmed later (if desired by the community)

Phase II is divided into two options. The reason why it has two options is to give flexibility to the community for future needs in that area, the city said.

This plan would be built to the west of 1st View Street and build off the redevelopment established in phase 1.

Phase 2, option 1: a one-story waterfront restaurant with outdoor and rooftop dining.

Phase 2, option 2: A waterfront restaurant with outdoor dining but with a bigger footprint.

The city would still like to hear from residents on these proposed plans.