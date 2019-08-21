NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Festevents said that this weekend's Norfolk Waterfront Festival will from Town Point Park to Norfolk Scope due to inclement weather in the forecast.

This year's festival will be held on Friday, August 24 and Saturday, August 25.

Norfolk Scope is located at 201 E. Brambleton Avenue.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and music begins at 5:30 with a full lineup of entertainment for each day.

Friday's Lineup:

5:30 p.m. – Michael Lington, Paul Taylor, Vincent Ingala (Sax To The Max)

7:30 p.m. – Richard Elliot, Peter White, DW3 (West Coast Jam)

9:30 p.m. – Sheila E.

Saturday Lineup:

5:30 p.m. – Lindsey Webster

7:30 p.m. – Jeff Lorber, Everette Harp, Paul Jackson Jr. (Jazz Funk Soul)

9:30 p.m. – Brian McKnight

Ticket Information:

All festival tickets will be honored at the Norfolk Scope entrance. Advance ticketholders are encouraged to enter through the Exhibition Hall entrance. All other ticketholders, including Will Call and those guests purchasing tickets, need to enter through the Scope Box Office, located in the Scope parking garage at 201 E. Brambleton Avenue.

Due to the location change, no chairs or personal coolers will be allowed into Scope Arena. A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase online.

Parking:

Guests can park in the Scope parking garage at 201 E. Brambleton Avenue. Additional parking is available at the Charlotte Street Garage located at 440 Monticello Ave.