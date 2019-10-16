NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman is rolling in dough after winning the Virginia Lottery's Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot.

Lisa Taylor was watching her three tickets come out of the printer at the store. The first ticket came up with the jackpot amount on it: $127,229. But then a strange thing happened: Her second ticket showed the minimum jackpot amount on it: $50,000.

She knew that meant someone hit the jackpot, but she didn't realize it was her!

It wasn’t until she carefully examined the ticket that she realized her good fortune.

Taylor bought her tickets at Subtrack Food Mart, located at 5369 East Princess Anne Road in Norfolk. She said she hopes to use her winnings to help buy a new home.

“I want to cry, but I can’t cry,” she told Virginia Lottery officials as she claimed her prize.

Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20 percent of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50 percent of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100 percent of the jackpot. For each price point, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.

Click here for more information.

RELATED: Man who beat cancer twice, wins $4.6M in Oregon lottery

RELATED: They won $500,000 in the lottery. Then they went to jail for burglary