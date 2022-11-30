Next steps for Norfolk's Ocean View revitalization project in the works

Norfolk City leaders approved the purchase of a vacant building formerly known as the laundromat Soaps-N-Suds for $1.8 million.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking steps to revitalize the Ocean View section of the city in the hopes of bringing more people to the area.

From 2018- 2021, crews demolished the popular Greenies Bar and Grill. On Tuesday, city leaders approved the purchase of another piece of land. It's a vacant building formerly known as the laundromat Soaps-N-Suds on West Ocean View Avenue for $1.8 million.

“I think the future is very bright here," said OV Beach Tavern co-owner Chris Bartnik.

Bartnik said he's all for redevelopment.

“There’s not a lot of things for people to do whether it’s bars, restaurants, shopping. So, it will be amazing for them to build a project that included a little bit of all that stuff," said Bartnik.

Norfolk city leaders said the area will be some type of park; however, the plans aren't finalized.

“It will have the areas for recreation, areas for seating, and possibly stages, and things for music. There may be opportunities for businesses there," said City of Norfolk Director of Communications and Marketing Chris Jones.

Jones said the plan is to talk to the people who live in Ocean View before finalizing plans.

“There will be a presentation of the Ocean View Taskforce in the middle of December and the goal is to have a fairly finished product by that point," said Jones.

Bartnick said he’s ready to see the improvements.

“We just need to keep building and improving Ocean View and, like I said, get on the map and get people to come to experience what Ocean View has to offer," said Bartnik.