Norfolk

Possible explosive device discovered on barge at Lyon Shipyard in Norfolk

The barge and the area around it were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Credit: Connor Lamber, 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — Emergency crews are investigating after a possible explosive device was found inside a barge at a shipyard in Norfolk on Tuesday morning. 

The Norfolk Fire Department said they were called to Lyon Shipyard just after 8 a.m. The barge and the area around it were evacuated as a safety precaution.

According to a Norfolk Fire spokesperson, emergency crews did find some form of ordnance, although it was not immediately clear what exactly it was. A Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was called in to investigate the device.

The Norfolk Fire Department has since cleared the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

