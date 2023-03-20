UPDATE: Fewer than 500 customers still without power - mostly in Berkley area

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, over 3,600 customers in Norfolk were without power or experiencing brief outages shortly after 7 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dominion Energy crews are working rapidly to fix a power outage that is impacting thousands of customers Monday morning.

According to Dominion Energy's outage map, over 3,600 customers in Norfolk were without power or experiencing brief outages shortly after 7 a.m. That number was under 500 - mostly in the Berkley section of Norfolk - by about 9 a.m.

The impacted area spans from the Chelsea district through Town Point Park and the majority of the downtown Norfolk area.

Outages were also experienced from Central Brambleton through Olde Huntersville sections of the city, and south through the Campostella and Berkley neighborhoods.

A power outage is impacting about 3,600 people in Downtown Norfolk, Ghent, and Berkley. It knocked out several traffic lights. We're working to gather more information. In the meantime, remember— when traffic lights are out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Dominion Energy estimates that power will be fully restored by noon.

The Tide seemed to continue to operate as usual, while some traffic lights were out, according to a 13News Now employee.

13News Now is working to learn the cause of the widespread outage.