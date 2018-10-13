NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Friday night, officials said in a news release.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Trice Terrace for a man "possibly suffering from a gunshot wound," officials said.

Arriving officers found Hardley R. Henry, 44, of Norfolk, suffering from gunshot wounds. Henry was taken by medics to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died.

Police took Akeem J. Shelford, 28, into custody a short time later, officials said. ​​​​​​

​Shelford has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Shelford is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police said detectives are not looking for any additional suspects.

Investigators have not released a motive or the circumstances surrounding this incident. If you have any information about this shooting call the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

