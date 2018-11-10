NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — According to Bonita Harris at Dominion Energy, power was restored at 1:02 p.m. to all 2,911 customers in Norfolk who lost it after a tree fell on a power line Thursday morning.

The tree pulled down both power line circuits Dominion had set up, spokesperson Bonita Harris said.

Harris said the fallen tree wasn't storm related and isn't sure what knocked it down.

Some Norfolk residents affected by the outage were prepared.

"I started scrambling for candles and flashlights, and batteries," Bernard Harrell said.

"I think there have been a couple of times that we've had some rain and it rained and rained and rained to the point where the gutters were jammed."

Linda Carpenter said the incoming storm and potential high winds could cause more power outage problems in the area.

"I thought 'oh my, the storm hasn't even started,'" Carpenter said.

"You just never know. It's something you really can't prepare for, you can't take down all of the trees."

As of Thursday afternoon, about 203 customers are without power, Harris said. The power should be restored by 3 p.m.

Two crews are on scene to make the repairs, Harris said.

