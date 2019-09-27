NORFOLK, Va. — When a fire erupted at a senior living facility in Norfolk this week, a red school bus rolled up the scene alongside the typical fire trucks, engines and rescue units.

13News Now got a closer look at the unsuspecting vehicle that's helping with tragedies and major events in communities across the area.

The idea of this bright red bus is similar to its days of yellow.

"Well think about it, in essence, a school bus is designed to transport a lot of people," Damon Langley, a Norfolk Fire-Rescue battalion chief and spokesperson, said.

But the difference between a school bus and this bus isn't just paint-deep. It's what's on the inside that matters.

It's a mass casualty bus, dispatched to assist during incidents like hurricanes and large-scale fires.

You may have seen it in Norfolk, or perhaps another Hampton Roads city.

"There's a total of 11 and they're spread all across the region," Langley said.

Bought through a Homeland Security grant ten years ago, the re-purposed bus acts as critical transportation, a refuge from the elements and a place for quick treatment. It can cater up to 28 people.

It's decked out with emergency grade exterior lights, military-grade litters or mesh stretchers and medical equipment, including an oxygen supply.

A decade later, and this particular bus is still working hard in its new role.

RELATED: Local couple set to travel country on renovated school bus