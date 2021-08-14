Runners cross Big Blue K finish line to support ODU Athletic Foundation

Virginia Beach's Wesley Bond (15:57 finish time) and Jo Reihner (17:43 finish time) won the race.

NORFOLK, Va. — Over a thousand walkers and runners in Hampton Roads participated in an event that supports the Old Dominion University Athletic Foundation.

It's the MSP Design Group Big Blue 5K run that was held Saturday, Aug. 14 at ODU's campus. It started at 8 a.m. on 49th street and ended at 9:30 a.m. on the 50-yard-line of the Kornblau Field at the S.B. Ballard Stadium.

This 5K event is presented by Bon Secours In Motion.

Both of the winners of the Big Blue 5K are Virginia Beach natives, Wesley Bond (men's side) and Jo Reihner (women's side). Bond finished at 15:57 and Reihner finished at 17:43.

“This was the 8th running of the MSP Design Group Big Blue 5K. We are thrilled to have helped bring back some excitement to campus, as we brought back the run to ODU! We have enjoyed partnering with Old Dominion University for many years, and with the help of our race partners, the surrounding neighborhoods and race volunteers, it was an amazing day for our runners,” said Amy Frostick, co-owner of J&A Racing and an ODU Alumna.

Frostick added, “Having the finish line on the on the 50-yard line of the new football field is pretty amazing, and we can’t wait to cheer on the ODU Football Team this fall!”

There was a wide range of ages (1,500 people) who participated in the race -- from 1 to 83. Additionally, those who attended the event included people who were not just from Hampton Roads but also from 21 other states.

“This is my fifth year running this event at ODU,” said Shawnnell Whitehead, a 5K finisher from Suffolk, VA. “Today we had a great time. It was a great course and having the ODU football team cheer us on was phenomenal. This year we also had our youngest one participate in the kids 1K. It was a great event for the whole family!”