Seniors receiving free virtual coaching on learning how to use technology

'HealthWise' is providing free weekly virtual training for older adults who need help with using technology.

NORFOLK, Va. — Many older adults have been suffering from the new virtual lifestyle brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and some local groups are working to fix that.

Groups such as the Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia, Primeplus Senior Centers, Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, Eastern Virginia Medical School and the Birdsong Foundation have partnered up on a new free program to help seniors with technology, the HealthWise Connectivity Project.

This is happening to help individuals in the 60 and up age group, that were negatively affected by the pandemic.

It will not only help them stay socially connected with friends and family, but it will help them to stay updated with their medical networks.

Officials are currently looking for older adults who want to participate to receive the assistance as well as volunteers who are willing to coach.

Participating seniors will receive one-on-one training with their coaches twice a week for three months at no cost. This will include practice with WiFI, Zoom, Telehealth, email, the Birdsong App and more.