Fire breaks out on the Spirit of Norfolk

The iconic cruise yacht has docked at Naval Station Norfolk and been evacuated.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire has broken out on the iconic Spirit of Norfolk cruise yacht.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire Department said that based on initial reports, about 100 passengers were on board at the time. Naval Station Norfolk said the fire was reported around 12:15 p.m. as the boat was located outside the Port Security Barrier off of Naval Station Norfolk’s Pier 4.

Images sent to 13News Now showed smoke and flames coming from a window on its port side.

There's no word yet on what may have caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

A person who was on board the Spirit of Norfolk at the time said a kindergarten graduation was underway at the time of the fire.

"They initially evacuated everyone to the top deck to get away from the fire, but the smoke got so bad up there they had to move us to [the] second floor," the person, who didn't want to be identified, said.

Navy officials said NSN Port Operations tugs boats and NSN’s Fire and Emergency Services are aiding with firefighting efforts.

The Victory Rover tour boat came alongside the Spirit of Norfolk and the passengers and most crew members were safely transferred on board. Two crew members remained on board as the Spirit of Norfolk was then towed to NSN's Pier 4 to continue with firefighting efforts.