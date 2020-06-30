Time capsule from dismantled Norfolk Confederate monument to be removed

The 1899 time capsule was rediscovered when crews were taking down the Johnny Reb Confederate War Monument earlier this month.

NORFOLK, Va. — A metal box containing artifacts from 1899 will be removed from where Downtown Norfolk's Confederate monument once stood.

According to records from the Sargeant Memorial Collection, the metal box contains several items, including a list of Confederate dead buried in Norfolk, a morning newspaper from February 19, 1899, and a Pickett-Buchanan Camp badge.

According to the City of Norfolk, the box was placed at the base of the monument in 1899, and then removed when the monument was placed into storage in the 1960s. The box was replaced when the monument was re-erected in Downtown Norfolk in the 1970s.

The time capsule will be removed from the site on Tuesday morning. It will kept in the Sargeant Memorial Collection vault until a final decision is made about where the monument should go.