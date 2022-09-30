'Hot cops' update: Norfolk's Waterside District plans meet & greet

If you're going, ladies, please... no need to break the speed limit. There's now a better way to meet these gents than getting pulled over.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers Anthony Marques and Sean Gilley were catapulted into the local limelight after their department posted a picture of them on Facebook a few weeks ago.

The innocuous birthday post garnered thousands of shares and comments... and most of them weren't "happy birthday."

Here are a few examples of the tamer ones:

"Can we set up a travel bus to Norfolk asap???"

"You need to do a calendar to raise money! Not only are you good at what you do, you look good!"

"Are they single ? …….asking for a friend"

"Moves to Norfolk. Commits crime. Gets deported back to Canada. #worthit"

“Hot Cop 1 and Hot Cop 2”

After going viral, both officers from the SWAT team appeared on Hampton Roads-based radio station 94.9 The Point for an interview last week. And they did confirm: they're single.

Since then, the Norfolk Police Department has featured the duo in recruitment posts.

Then, Friday, the city's Waterside District shared an event for their new fans.

There's going to be a meet and greet with Marques and Gilley at the monthly Night Market on Oct. 6.