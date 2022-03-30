Virginia's senators, representatives applaud $223 million for dredging, storm mitigation

The money from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will help widen and deepen Norfolk Harbor. It also will help fund steps to lower risks that come with coastal storms.

Wednesday morning, a group of Congress members from Virginia said the state would be getting more than $223 million in federal funds for infrastructure projects.

The money from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partially will go towards widening and deepening Norfolk Harbor and taking steps to lower risks associated with coastal storms in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, and Reps. Bobby Scott and Elaine Luria, all Democrats, were "elated" with the funds provided by the infrastructure law.

“This funding will advance key infrastructure projects in the region that will invest in the Port of Virginia, boost the local economy, create good-paying jobs, and preserve Virginia’s status as a leader in maritime trade and defense," Warner said.

More specifically, the money will be used to dredge and widen Thimble Shoal Channel, Atlantic Ocean Channel and the Newport News Channel in the Norfolk Harbor.