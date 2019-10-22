NORFOLK, Virginia — A woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit her Monday night in Norfolk.

Dispatchers say they got a call at 7:05 p.m. about the crash at the intersection of West Little Creek Road and Newport Avenue. Police say the driver, a 16-year-old girl, stayed at the scene.

Norfolk police said the 59-year-old woman was trying to cross the street in a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle making a left turn from Newport Avenue.

She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition.

Both directions of Little Creek Road between Gloucester Avenue and Sheryl Drive were closed to traffic as officers investigated the scene, but the lanes opened a few hours later.

An investigation is ongoing, but police said that neither alcohol nor speed appears to be factors.