Woman shares warning after falling victim to tax return scam

The Justice Department's tax division said it is cracking down on fraudsters and warns people to be careful about sharing personal information.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is fighting to get her money back after a possible tax scam.

Jermira Warren, of Norfolk, said she's out of more than $3,000 after someone scammed her out of her tax return.

In January, Warren said she searched for help to get an estimate on her tax return. She came across an online advertisement on social media.

Warren told 13News Now she checked the website and thought it looked legitimate. After multiple phone conversations and emails, Warren said she felt she could trust the service and shared her personal information.

"Be careful," she said. "Don't trust everybody."

That's when things quickly changed, she said.

Soon, she learned someone had filed her taxes without her consent and later stolen her return. Attempts to contact the alleged company were unsuccessful, and she claimed the website no longer worked.

"From that point on I was like, 'They got me," said Warren.

She is not alone.

People reported losing $8.8 billion to scams in 2022, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The Internal Revenue Service advises people to search its online directory of credentialed tax preparers in case you are unsure.

If you fall victim to tax-related identity theft, the IRS shares several recommendations, here. Among the options, victims can report identity theft and get assistance to recover using the Federal Trade Commission's Identity Theft platform.

The IRS will also never send unsolicited emails, text messages or use social media to discuss personal taxes, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, the James City County Police Department said someone is sending fake delinquent tax letters in the mail, and they're on the lookout!