19-year-old accused in Norfolk shooting of five women granted mental evaluation in court

Ziontay Palmer is accused of shooting five women, killing three of them, in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood.

NORFOLK, Va. — Ziontay Palmer appeared before a judge in Norfolk City General Court on several charges Wednesday. He is accused of shooting five women in the Young Terrace neighborhood, killing three of them.

The 19-year-old sat quietly in his jail cell during the hearing as his lawyer requested a mental evaluation from a doctor.

The lawyer said he filed the motion because he believes Palmer is "having difficulty understanding the charges against him, as well as the court process."

His lawyer wouldn’t go deeper into why he has that concern.

The shooting of the five women sparked another call to end gun violence in the City of Norfolk. Police say it started when Palmer shot his 19-year-old girlfriend on November 3. Neighbors in Young Terrace say that's when the girlfriend's mother and her partner ran out to help.

Police say Palmer also shot them and two other women who tried to help.

Three of the women -- Detra Brown, Nicole Lovewine, and Sara Costine -- all died. The other two gunshot victims are expected to be OK.

Police arrested Palmer shortly after they responded to the scene. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone called Palmer a "coward" for shooting the women and then running away from the scene.

Their neighbors and family members mourned the loss of the women, holding a vigil and creating a memorial in the neighborhood to help create awareness for domestic violence victims.

During Wednesday's court appearance, the judge appointed a doctor to evaluate Palmer and scheduled a hearing to review the results on December 1 at 2 p.m.