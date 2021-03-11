Norfolk police chief says 3 women dead, 2 hurt after 'mass shooting' in Young Terrace

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said investigators believe the gunman shot one woman. When the others tried to help, Boone said the gunman shot them.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police were in Young Terrace Wednesday night after someone shot five women there. Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone said three of the women died. The other two were taken to the hospital.

Emergency dispatchers said they received a call about the incident on Whitaker Lane around 6 p.m.

Boone, who described the incident as a "mass shooting," said officers knew the person who was responsible, but did not have him custody as of 7 p.m.

The chief said investigators believe the shooting was domestic in nature and that the gunman shot one woman. When the other four tried to help her, Boone said the gunman shot them.