Police said the man died at Guy Avenue and Fenner Street where someone shot him. The area is off Tidewater Drive, not far from Interstate 64.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of a man that took place late Friday afternoon.

Officers said that emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting at Guy Avenue and Fenner Street around 5 p.m. The location is off Tidewater Dirve, north of Interstate 64.

Police tweeted about the situation and said the man died a the scene.

They asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or to submit a tip online.