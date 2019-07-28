PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting in Portsmouth left a 17-year-old girl dead Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened after 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of High Street.

Officers found the 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

She died at the scene, police said.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit their tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.