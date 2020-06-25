Adult, two children rescued from Portsmouth house fire

All three have been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters rescued an adult and two kids from a blazing house fire in Portsmouth on Wednesday night.

According to Portsmouth Dispatch, a call came in for a two-story house fire in the 1100 block of Victory Boulevard around 10:13 p.m.

First responders who arrived immediately upgraded the fire, which had spread to both floors. Fire and EMS personnel were able to get the three people out of the burning building and transported them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. There is no immediate word on their condition.

The fire was brought under control just after 11, but crews continue to put out hot spots.

Crews from Suffolk, Chesapeake, and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic assisted the Portsmouth firefighters during the incident.