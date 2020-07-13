Police investigate double shooting in Portsmouth

Two men were seriously hurt after they were shot Friday afternoon in the 2500 block of Evergreen Place.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are trying to find the person or people involved in a shooting that left two men injured.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 5:16 p.m. on Friday, July 10 in the 2500 block of Evergreen Place.

The victims, both adult men, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One victim had gunshot wounds to his upper body, while the other victim had wounds to his lower body.

Police still don't know the motive behind the shooting, or have identified any suspects.