Portsmouth

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell donates convalescent plasma at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

The medical center is collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma to help patients who have contracted and are battling the novel virus.
Credit: Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) is collecting COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) in an effort to help patients who are sick with COVID-19 fight the virus. Robert (Bob) F. McDonnell, former Governor of Virginia visited NMCP to donate plasma, Oct. 19. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Imani Daniels/Released)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell visited Naval Medical Center Portsmouth this week to donate his plasma, according to a Defense Department news release.

The medical center is collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma to help patients who have contracted and are battling the novel virus.

Convalescent plasma is taken from the blood of healthy people who have recovered from coronavirus.

McDonnell visited the facility on October 19. 

“The military service has been a part of my family for 70 years,” McDonnell said in the news release. 

“I learned that the medical center has its own plasma program and there it became an opportunity to give.”

McDonnell said anything he can do to "give back to those heroes, I’m going to do." 

    

