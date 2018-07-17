PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Kids of all ages came out to the London Oaks Apartments to receive free books on Monday.

Portsmouth School Board member Cordell Patillo organized the giveaway. He said its important children read during the summer to retain what they've learned during the school year.

"Early literacy is very important trying to help our children, with summer slide or summer slump, so they can have a successful start to the new school year," said Patillo

With the help of a few teachers and volunteers, the group handed out hundreds of books to kids. Nearly 300 books were provided by the organization, The Mile High Kids in Virginia Beach.

The London Oaks neighborhood off of High street near London Blvd is often associated with crime. Patillo said he hopes instilling a love for reading in young children will help them turn to a different way of life.

"Giving them books to read will keep them refreshed, keep them encouraged, and give them something positive to look at that they may not see on television," said Patillo.

