1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in I-264 head-on crash caused by car traveling wrong way

Virginia State Police first learned of a vehicle traveling west on I-64 East in the city of Chesapeake around 1 a.m. Friday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a car traveling the wrong direction on a Portsmouth stretch of interstate casued a head-on crash early Friday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Virginia State Police learned of a vehicle traveling west on I-64 East in the city of Chesapeake, a police spokeswoman said.

The car continued traveling west onto I-264 East and into the city of Portsmouth, as state troopers responded to the situation. Then the vehicle drove head-on into another car near Exit 2 at Greenwood Drive, the spokeswoman said.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle died at the scene of the crash. State police have identified him as 27-year-old Clarence Cranford of Portsmouth.

The other driver, a 34-year-old man from Virginia Beach, was taken to Portsmouth Naval Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.