PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth detectives arrested a 19-year-old and charged him with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., police received a request help medics in the 30 block of Pebble Point Court. On the scene, medics pronounced Jamel Howell dead.

Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit charged Jahquan Shallah Jones from Portsmouth with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If anyone has information about this or any crime, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Portsmouth police will be holding a R.E.S.E.T. walk on Thursday at 4 p.m. in the area where Howell died.