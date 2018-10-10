PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police say a man is in the hospital after he was shot in the leg Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened shortly before noon in the 2000 block of Frederick Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police said was a serious injury.

No additional information was immediately available. If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

