Man shot in the leg over the weekend in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is recovering after he was shot in the leg over the weekend in Portsmouth.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Queen Street on Sunday morning at 10:37.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

At this time, police have no identified any suspects, nor do they have any possible motive of the shooting.