PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is hurt following a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday.

The shooting happened near the 3900 block of Long Point Road, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Police released a brief statement shortly after 6 p.m., though it did not indicate what time the shooting took place.

Police say he was seriously injured.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.