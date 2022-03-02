Acts of service: Mercy Chefs send team to assist refugees from Ukraine

While in Romania, Mercy Chefs will be considering the long-term needs of Ukrainian refugees. They will also establish a field kitchen.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story where Mercy Chefs provided Christmas dinner at a local church on December 24, 2021.

Mercy Chefs, a Portsmouth-based disaster relief organization, has deployed a team to assist with the crisis in Ukraine.

A press release from the non-profit stated that a team has a team that will be providing emergency food relief for Ukrainians who are coming into Romania to escape the conflict.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, they announced that they had arrived and were preparing to get to work.

"After a long night of travel, we're praying wisdom and direction over our Mercy Chefs team and our international relief partners as they devote all of their energy to providing emergency meals for refugees. Right now, we ask you to join us as we continue to pray for Ukraine," the post stated.

