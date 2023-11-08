New mental health facility opens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Residents in Portsmouth now have a new place to turn to for mental health help.
Today, the Life's Journey Mental Health Service Agency celebrated the grand opening of a new facility on High Street.
This will serve as the hub of a new assertive community treatment program, which uses a multilayer approach to support people diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illness.
The facility will also offer substance abuse and outpatient therapy.
This is the agency's third location in Hampton Roads.