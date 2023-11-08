New mental health facility opens in Portsmouth

The Life's Journey Mental Health Service Agency celebrated the grand opening of a new facility on High Street.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Residents in Portsmouth now have a new place to turn to for mental health help.

Today, the Life's Journey Mental Health Service Agency celebrated the grand opening of a new facility on High Street.

This will serve as the hub of a new assertive community treatment program, which uses a multilayer approach to support people diagnosed with severe and persistent mental illness.

The facility will also offer substance abuse and outpatient therapy.