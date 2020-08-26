x
Portsmouth

One woman shot, another injured in Portsmouth shooting incident

One woman was shot several times and the other woman was hurt after being broken glass punctured her skin. Their injuries aren't life-threatening.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating an incident that sent two women to the hospital late Tuesday night in Portsmouth.

Dispatchers sent officers to the 1900 block of Des Moines Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. after learning two women had been hurt somehow.

At first, investigators thought both women had been shot, but they later learned that a 38-year-old woman was shot several times and a 43-year-old woman was hurt by broken glass.

Their injuries aren't life-threatening.

Investigators are still trying to learn what exactly happened. They haven't identified any suspects in this incident.