One woman shot, another injured in Portsmouth shooting incident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating an incident that sent two women to the hospital late Tuesday night in Portsmouth.
Dispatchers sent officers to the 1900 block of Des Moines Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. after learning two women had been hurt somehow.
At first, investigators thought both women had been shot, but they later learned that a 38-year-old woman was shot several times and a 43-year-old woman was hurt by broken glass.
Their injuries aren't life-threatening.
Investigators are still trying to learn what exactly happened. They haven't identified any suspects in this incident.