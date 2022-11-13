Police: 1 dead in single-vehicle crash on High St. in Portsmouth

According to Portsmouth Police, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night.

According to Portsmouth Police, the crash happened near the 2200 block of High Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The department said a man died.

At this time, police have not provided any more information into the crash or about the victim.

However, we're told an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, officers have closed eastbound and westbound lanes of High Street between Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway and Confederate Avenue.