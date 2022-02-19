x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Portsmouth

Police: Woman seriously hurt in shooting near Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth

A woman was admitted to a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound Saturday around 6:27 p.m., said Portsmouth Police.
Credit: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Portsmouth Saturday evening. 

The shooting happened near the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue, according to Portsmouth Police. However, a statement by the department did not provide an estimated time of the incident. 

A woman, who'd been shot and seriously injured, was privately transported to a hospital around 6:27 p.m., said police.  

Currently, there is no word on any suspect information. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can remain anonymous. 

In Other News

Police seek suspect after man dies in Portsmouth shooting