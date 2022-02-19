Police: Woman seriously hurt in shooting near Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth

A woman was admitted to a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound Saturday around 6:27 p.m., said Portsmouth Police.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in Portsmouth Saturday evening.

The shooting happened near the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue, according to Portsmouth Police. However, a statement by the department did not provide an estimated time of the incident.

Currently, there is no word on any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can remain anonymous.