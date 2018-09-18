PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales is making waves on social media within the Hampton Roads community.

Morales was featured in a rap video she debuted on her Facebook and Twitter pages that also features her family having some summertime fun.

The video, titled "Sundress Season," features lyrics like, "Sundress season. Give me 20 reasons. Ain't no time for teasin'," as well as "I love the way that dress crease careens around that booty crack."

And we can't forget the catchy "Booty poppin'. Booty, booty poppin'" line that kicks the video off.

Morales details on her Facebook post about how the video came about. She says her son, who likes to produce music, lost a bet to his father, Luis, and had to give his dad one of his beats.

"Fast forward, the WHOLE family jumped on the track. Our little music video chronicles some of our summer family fun together. The weather shutdown gave us time to finish the video and showcase our young fella's work some," Morales wrote.

You can watch the full video below:

