No one hurt after fire breaks out at Portsmouth high-rise

All occupants inside the seventh-floor apartment unit were able to get out safely.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The cause of a fire that broke out at an eight-story Portsmouth apartment building is under investigation

The Portsmouth Fire Department says the fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Green Street. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the seventh-floor.

Firefighters said they were able to make an aggressive attack and quickly extinguish the fire, limiting it to a single apartment unit. All occupants inside that apartment were able to get out safely.

Paramedics treated a man at the scene for smoke inhalation, but he refused transport to the hospital.

It's not immediately clear how many people have been displaced by the fire, but the Red Cross is working to assist anyone who needs it.