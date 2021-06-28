UPDATE: Missing man Portsmouth found

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — UPDATE: Portsmouth Police say Robert Hall has been located.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police need help finding a man who went missing at a Portsmouth Walmart on Monday.
81-year-old Robert Hall was last seen around 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart located at 1098 Frederick Boulevard. Hall was wearing a red leather ball cap and a red leather sweater with beige sleeves.
If you've seen Robert Hall or know where he is, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-8536. You can also submit an anonymous tip calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or leaving a tip online at P3Tips.com.