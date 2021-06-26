Stop The Violence 757 hosts community clean up in Portsmouth

Volunteers of all ages worked to pick up trash off Effingham Street. Organizers said improving the neighborhood is a way to prevent crime and engage the community.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A lot of neighborhoods have areas that can use a little attention. Over in Portsmouth, people came together for a community clean-up, and all the work is done by a team of volunteers.

"Well actually no, the last time we cleaned up we did find $20," joked Monica Atkins, founder of Stop the Violence 757, the nonprofit behind the clean-up.

Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, people of all ages grabbed trash bags and gloves and got to work.

Seven-year-old Lily is one of the youngest volunteers.

"I wonder why do people like to litter on the ground like it's a free world to just throw trash on the ground," she said. "The reason why we come out here is my grandma's son died. He was my uncle... And we're cleaning up his space."

Her grandmother is Atkins.

"My son was murdered right here on Effingham Street so I feel like it's my job to give back," Atkins said.

She said her group has done cleans-up in the past as a way to enhance neighborhoods and bring volunteers together.

"When I got out here that first day to clean up, it felt good and I was like, 'This is what I want to do,'" Atkins said. "It's our job as the community to keep our community clean."

Freddie Taylor Sr. said it’s about taking pride in the neighborhoods we live in because when a neighborhood is clean and safe, we can all enjoy it.

"If you come out your front door, and you see trash and debris everywhere, you're not going to feel good about your neighborhood," Taylor said.