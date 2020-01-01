PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot Tuesday night in Portsmouth.

According to Portsmouth Police Dispatch, 911 operators received a call of the shooting just before 11 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the 600 block of Tazewell Street.

An adult man was found at the scene with serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

There's no immediate word on what led to the shooting or if there is a search for any suspects at this time. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.