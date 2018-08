PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police officers are investigating an armed robbery at a CVS in Portsmouth on Saturday, according to a tweet.

The armed robbery occurred at 1800 Frederick Boulevard, the tweet said.

Dispatch received a call of a robbery around 4:17 p.m.

The suspect was armed with a gun. There were no injuries reported and police have no additional information.

