Protesters tear down parts of Portsmouth Confederate monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Protesters have spray painted and torn down parts of Portsmouth's Confederate monument on Wednesday night.

Chanting "No Justice, No Peace," protesters used bolt cutters, hammers, and other objects to chip away at the monument. Muskets and swords held by the statue's figures were ripped away.

The heads of the four soldiers surrounding the monument have been cut off.

Portsmouth City Council held an emergency meeting earlier in the day and decided on a July 28 hearing to decide on the monument's fate, but that was too far into the future for the demonstrators who gathered Wednesday night.

Portsmouth Police have remained on scene, but have so far taken no action to stop the protesters.

The monument has sat near the intersection of Court Street and High Street in Olde Towne since it was built in the late 1800s.