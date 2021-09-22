No one hurt after shots fired near school in Portsmouth

No one was hurt and while the school bus driver did hear the shots fired at the time, no suspects in the area were seen.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating reports of shots fired near Churchland Primary & Intermediate School, but investigators say no one was hurt.

Officers say they were called to the 5700 block of Hedgerow Lane around 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 20 for a call of shots fired. Investigators at the scene did not find any shell casings.

Police later learned that a school bus was nearby at the time of the reported shooting. The bus driver told police that the vehicle was on River Shore Road when the gunshots were heard, but the driver did not see any gunmen.

Again, no shell casings were found in the area and no injuries were reported. At this time, police do not think the shots were directed at the school bus or anyone inside.