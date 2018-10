PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Police is investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Saturday morning.

Police received a call around 4:34 a.m. of three armed people in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard.

They fled on foot, and no one was injured in the robbery, police said.

Police said there is no additional information available at this time.

Police are investigating a robbery to the 711 located in the 1500 block of Airline Blvd. Police communications received the 911 call at 4:34am of 3 armed suspects. The suspects fled on foot. No injuries reported. No additional information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/c53QYbDHax — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 20, 2018

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC