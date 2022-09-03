3 hospitalized after Suffolk fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the fire shortly after 1 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after they were hurt by a house fire in the 1000 Block of Lake Kennedy Drive, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said.

Units arrived on the scene around just after 1 a.m., and they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the single story house, SFR said.

When crews arrived, 3 adults who had been hurt in the fire were outside. As those adults were being evaluated, firefighters began aggressively fighting the interior fire, SFR said.

The three adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and firefighters were able get the fire under control without any first responders being hurt, SFR said.

SFR said the fire was under control just before 2 a.m.

The American Red Cross is helping the adults who were displaced by the fire.