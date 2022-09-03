x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Suffolk

3 hospitalized after Suffolk fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the fire shortly after 1 a.m.
Credit: SFR

NORFOLK, Va. — Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after they were hurt by a house fire in the 1000 Block of Lake Kennedy Drive, Suffolk Fire and Rescue said. 

Units arrived on the scene around just after 1 a.m., and they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the single story house, SFR said. 

Credit: SFR

When crews arrived, 3 adults who had been hurt in the fire were outside. As those adults were being evaluated, firefighters began aggressively fighting the interior fire, SFR said. 

The three adults were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and firefighters were able get the fire under control without any first responders being hurt, SFR said. 

Credit: SFR

SFR said the fire was under control just before 2 a.m.

The American Red Cross is helping the adults who were displaced by the fire. 

The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday morning. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Suffolk murder suspect turns himself in, police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out