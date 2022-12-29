Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for $46M affordable housing project in Suffolk

Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (SRHA) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new apartment community, White Marsh Pointe at Eagle Landing, Thursday morning.

The new complex has 206 units, which include 113 rehabbed apartments and 93 newly constructed apartments.

“When both phases are complete, residents will enjoy the benefits of living in affordable apartments with better amenities such as washer/dryer hookups, dishwashers, access to WIFI, and upgraded recreation and community spaces," Executive Director Tracey C. Snipes said in part.